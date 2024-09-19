'Save Rs 600 daily' post by Harsh Goenka's ignites social media debate over income inequality

In a recent tweet, industrialist Harsh Goenka ignited a discussion on X regarding the impact of small daily habits on personal finance and self-improvement.

The billionaire suggested practical ways to foster positive changes, asserting that savings of Rs 600 a day could lead to substantial annual savings of Rs 2,19,000 while committing to reading 20 pages daily equates to 30 books per year and walking 10,000 steps daily amounts to completing 70 marathons annually.

Saving Rs 600 per day = Rs 2,19,000 per year

Reading 20 pages per day = 30 books per year

Walking 10,000 steps per day = 70 marathons per year



Never underestimate the power of small habits. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 18, 2024

Goenka's tweet, aimed at inspiring change through consistency, received mixed reactions as many users highlighted the challenges faced by the average Indian citizen in achieving such goals.

One user said, "See on ground before dreaming any thoughts. Majority of Indians are struggling to earn Rs. 600 per day and you are talking about saving Rs. 600? Majority of Indians spend more than 15 hours to earn just to sustain, when they will get time and calm mind to read 20 page and walk 10000 steps per day? Sadly, your statement is feasible only for a certain portion of population."

Another user questioned, “How will you save daily? Do you get salary daily?”

The conversation quickly widened, with some users offering philosophical reflections. One individual referenced Charles Duhigg’s book, *The Power of Habit*, stating, “Sometimes you may skip a couple of days due to other priorities, but don’t stress that you missed it.” Another user emphasized the concept of compounding, suggesting that “a habit done with a lot of consistency gives a lot more than linear results.”

While some users supported Goenka’s message about discipline and persistence, sharing the potential benefits of investing daily savings, others voiced their frustration with the discrepancy between such ideas and the financial realities in India.

One tweet highlighted, “Investing that daily Rs 600 could grow to over Rs 2.26 lakh annually with interest. Small habits, big rewards!”

The dialogue also raised concerns about the aspirations fostered by wealthy individuals, which often do not align with the lived experiences of the general public.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises and a prominent figure on social media with over 1.8 million followers, continues to engage audiences with his thoughts on personal development and financial literacy, highlighting the need for dialogue around the realities faced by many in India.

