SBI CBO Recruitments 2020: Check out vacancies, eligibility, selection process, application fee

SBI latest recruitment: State Bank of India has announced vacancies for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). Total number of vacancies for this latest SBI job opening stands at 3,850. Interested candidates can register themselves via an online registration form available in the careers section of the official SBI website. Registrations for SBI CBO recruitment will begin from July 27, 2020 and will conclude on August 16, 2020.

SBI CBO recruitment total vacancies

Of the total posts, 750 are in Gujarat and Karnataka each, 550 in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 517 in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), 300 in Rajasthan, 296 in MP, 104 in Chhattisgarh and 33 in Goa.

SBI CBO 2020 recruitment eligibility

A graduate in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this posting. The candidate must have studied the local language of the state where he/she is applying till class 10 or class 12. The candidate applying for this SBI post should not be more than 30 years and his/her date of birth should not be before August 2, 1990.

Age limit will be relaxed up to 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category whereas OBC candidates shall get a relaxation of 3 years.

SBI CBO recruitment experience

The interested candidates should have at least two years of experience of working as an officer at a commercial or a regional rural bank.

SBI CBO recruitment application fees

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 750 as application fees whereas SC and PwD candidates do not have to pay any application fees.

SBI CBO selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The public sector bank might conduct a written examination to shortlist the candidates.

