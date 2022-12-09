SC raps MP youth for blaming obscene YouTube ads for exam failure and seeking Rs 75 lakh compensation

The Supreme Court imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on a petitioner who had sought compensation from Google India for advertisements shown on YouTube that allegedly contained explicit content. It reportedly distracted the petitioner from studying for the Madhya Pradesh Police exam.

While dismissing the appeal, the apex Court called the petition filed by a Madhya Pradesh resident Anand Kishor Choudhary as ‘atrocious’ who claimed that the advertisements diverted his attention and caused him to fail a competitive examination.

"One of the most atrocious petitions filed by the petitioner stating that while he was preparing for MP Police exams, he subscribed to YouTube where there were sexual advertisements. He sought notice to YouTube and ban on nudity in ads and Rs 75 lakh compensation. If you do not like the ad, do not watch it. Why he watched the ad is his his prerogative. Such petitions are a waste of judicial time," the Court said.

Additionally, the petitioner called for a ban on nudity on social media sites.

The bench noted that the petitioner had claimed to be studying for a test when he subscribed to YouTube and saw advertisements for purportedly sexual content there.

"Aapko lagta hain aisi betuki petitions file kar sakte hain. Nahi pay karenge toh recovery karenge ab, (You think you can file such senseless petitions. Recovery will be done if you don't pay)."

Initially, the bench was going to fine the petitioner Rs one lakh, but he apologised to the court, claiming his parents are labourers, and asked for the petition to be dropped.

The bench then reduced the fees to Rs 25,000 and instructed the MA student to deposit the money with the Supreme Court's Mediation Centre.

When the petitioner informed the bench that he was unemployed, Justice Kaul responded, “Rozgaar nahi hain toh hum recovery karenge (If you are unemployed, recovery will be done if you don’t pay).”