'Schools are useless': Father’s post sparks debate on homework overload as his eighth-grader stays up late

A Pune-based father has sparked a conversation on the pressures of schoolwork after revealing that his eighth-grade son is frequently forced to stay awake past midnight to finish school projects.

Niteen S Dharmawat, an investor and co-founder of Aurum Capital, shared his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), recounting how his son, despite completing regular homework, was often made to stay up late finishing additional assignments out of fear of facing consequences the following day.

In a short video posted on social media, Dharmawat said, “As a parent, I'm feeling so helpless with this rotten system. Whatever I was against, I have to face it for my kid now.”

Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std Kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it he won't be allowed to participate in his favorite PE period. Everyday he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent I'm feeling… pic.twitter.com/piLvVYdXQZ — Niteen S Dharmawat, CFA (@niteen_india) October 15, 2025

His post quickly gained attention, with several parents expressing sympathy and sharing their own experiences.

One parent remarked that homework was never intended to rob children of their sleep and joy, emphasising that learning should spark curiosity, not exhaustion.

Another parent recalling an all-nighter spent creating a scrapbook, said, "My husband and I just did her projects at 12 at night because she remembered them on the last day. Like months of work on a scrap book in one night."

Several users criticised the intentions behind such assignments, suggesting that teachers may focus on fulfilling their own performance ratings rather than fostering meaningful learning experiences.

Others pointed to a larger systemic issue, noting that children are often seen as future professionals from an early age, weighed down by mounting academic pressures.

"This is the same story all over India. Those projects r useless and worthless and serves no purpose in real life ever. Such a stupid and outdated education system and no one is ready to reform it. They are wasting time, energy and resources of everyone involved with the student. Such waste of precious human life", said another user.

While some defended project work, recognising its potential for interdisciplinary learning, they too criticised the broader competitive environment, claiming that it stifles creativity and talent in children.