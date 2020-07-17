Scotch-Brite receives flak for 'awkward', sexist logo; here's company response

Scotch-Brite was recently criticised on social media for propagating sexism. It has now promised to resolve the issue and to move on from regressive beliefs. A few days ago, a communications strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan, called out Scotch-Brite for its logo which stereotyped gender roles.

According to Srinivasan, the brand used a woman with a bindi as its logo in products like scrub pad/sponge, sink brush, broom and toilet brush. "While a lint roller does not carry this, other products like scrub pad/sponge, sink brush, broom, bathroom wipe, stainless steel scrub, toilet brush do carry it," Srinivasan wrote on Linkedin.

"The gender marker is clear when you see that the lint roller, which has a man's coat in the product pack, doesn't have it!" he wrote. Srinivasan added that it seemed indicative of 3M's presumption about who would be using the cleaning products. 3M is Scotch-Brite's parent company, headquartered in the US.

Srinivasan suggested Scotch-Brite to update its logo as "such gender makers seemed awkward and out of place". Srinivasan's post prompted a discussion on LinkedIn.

Subsequently, Srinivasan received a reply from Atul Mathur, Head of Marketing - Consumer Business at 3M India, Scotch-Brite's parent company

Mathur wrote, "You have correctly surmised that this is a legacy vector, and that it is undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs". Mathur added that his company has started behavioral change externally. He shared a link of an advertisement from a series by Scotch- Brite called 'Ghar Sabka, Toh Kaam Bhi Sabhi Ka?'

Mathur added, "At the same time we also began to work internally on changing the brand vector. I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line".

