Section 375 Box Office Collection Day 2: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna's film picks up momentum

Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna's latest film Section 375 has gathered momentum after a slow start at the box office. As per initial estimates, the overall occupancy for the film increased on Saturday, after earning just Rs 1.45 crore on Friday. Section 375's Saturday earnings, which are yet to be revealed, could be higher than Friday, thanks to the critical acclaim coupled with a strong word of mouth.

"Section 375 gathered momentum during evening shows at select multiplexes... the critical acclaim coupled with a strong word of mouth should boost biz on Day 2 and 3," said the film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Section375 gathered momentum during evening shows at select multiplexes... The critical acclaim coupled with a strong word of mouth should boost biz on Day 2 and 3... Fri 1.45 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

The courtroom drama is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country. Richa plays a tough public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, and Akshaye is seen in the role of a best-in-the-business defence lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375, is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film, while Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi are the co-producers.

Also read: Dream Girl box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues its dream run

Also read: Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film off to a good start; earns Rs 10 cr on Day 1