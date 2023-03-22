Security barricades outside British envoy’s Delhi home removed after attack at Indian High Commission in London

All the protective barricades in and around the United Kingdom's High Commission’s residence in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri were removed on Tuesday night, days after a Khalistani mob attacked the Indian High Commission in the UK. However, official confirmation from the authorities is awaited.

#WATCH | Delhi: Barricades removed from outside the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis. pic.twitter.com/OMSuRfsiu4 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

This move of reducing security around Alex Ellis’ house could be a response to the lack of security at the Indian High Commission in the UK when the Pro-Khalistan protesters created wreckage there. They attacked the Indian missions in London and San Francisco and, in London, pulled down the Indian flag.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 pm, the barricades outside the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi were removed. A British High Commission spokesperson has refused to comment on security matters.

Various people belonging to the Sikh community had gathered outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri to protest against the pro-Khalistan separatists' move to pull down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London.

After the attack on Indian High Commission in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a strong statement, said that India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

Alex Ellis came forward to condemn the move by the protesters and tweeted, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission - totally unacceptable.”

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted, “The violent disorder and vandalism that took place”. “There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour.”

