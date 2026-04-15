'Seemingly satisfied': 22-yr old quits job for gig income, earns ₹35-40k from delivery work

A conversation around entry-level salaries and career choices is gaining traction online after two startup founders shared their perspectives on why young workers are increasingly choosing gig jobs over corporate roles.

Founder of SEECO Wealth, Akshat Jain took to social media to share an experience from his company, describing how a young employee chose higher immediate earnings over a long-term corporate path.

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“Our admin staff resigned today - he is 22, extremely talented and we were also grooming him - we'd give him books, taught him ai and he was seemingly satisfied. He could go onto lead a department in 3-5 years,” Jain wrote.

Our admin staff resigned today - he is 22, extremely talented and we were also grooming him - we'd give him books, taught him ai and he was seemingly satisfied. He could go onto lead a department in 3-5 years



Then he started doing delivery work on the weekends to make extra… https://t.co/Utt4OepJB0 — Akshat Jain, CFA (@akshat96jain) April 13, 2026

According to him, the employee had recently started working delivery jobs on weekends to supplement his income.

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“ Now he resigned saying he can earn 35-40k by doing delivery work,” he added.

But the founder also raised concerns about what such choices could mean in the long run.

“I'm like - you'll do this for 5 years, but beyond that - your health won't support you.”

He also noted that while the short-term income may be attractive, roles like delivery work may not offer the same opportunities for skill-building, career progression, or stability over time.

Jain’s remarks came in response to a tweet by the founder of Mlada, Akshay G Jain, who had pointed to a different side of the issue — the low salaries being offered for entry-level jobs.

“It’s absolutely crazy that no one on twitter knows that u cannot get anyone to work for you at 10 to 12k per month. You cannot even get a helper that cannot read and just lifts boxes at 12k. Every semi skilled worker is easily getting the 18k range,” he wrote.

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As the discussion picked up, Akshay further added in a follow-up post on the same thread, questioning the practicality of such low wages in urban areas.

“Ya bro who is working on 10 to 12k salary in noida? That too a 12-hour shift. How are people even believing this,” he wrote.

The posts triggered a flood of reactions online, with users debating both the salary gap and the risks of choosing gig work over traditional roles.

“Do his operating costs not matter for 3-5 years (and lets be honest, thats a big IF he gets to leadership). Its a waste of his time,” one user commented.

Second user pointed to the uncertainty of corporate career paths in the age of automation. “By the time he would develops corporate skills, he may be fired on the grounds that an AI tool can do his job,” they wrote.

“Imagine paying skilled people peanuts that they realize gig work can earn better. Total exploitation,” read another comment.

Next user highlighted real-life earning comparisons from the informal sector to underline the gap. “My house cleaner works in 4 different apartments in my society and takes 6k each so she is clearing 24k per month + bonuses , festivals etc,” a user shared, adding, “why would a woman work in manufacturing for 18k.”

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“a semi educated clean woman who can be a part time nanny can make 20k per month easy in NCR,'' he wrote.