Self-proclaimed time traveller warns of US civil war, alien evacuation: These are his top 5 predictions for 2025

A self-proclaimed time traveller has captivated the internet with bold predictions about 2025. Elvis Thompson (@elvis.thompson.927) took to Instagram on January 1, warning of five catastrophic events set to unfold this year—ranging from natural disasters to an alien evacuation mission.

In his viral video, Thompson claimed

1. On April 6, a tornado spanning 24 kilometres wide with wind speeds reaching 1,046 km/h would devastate Oklahoma, USA.

2. He also predicted that by May 27, a second American civil war will break out, leading to Texas seceding and triggering a nuclear conflict that would leave the country in ruins.

3. His predictions took an extraterrestrial twist with claims that on September 1, an alien named Champion will arrive on Earth to transport 12,000 humans to a distant planet for their safety. Thompson further warned of hostile aliens with harmful intentions toward Earth.

4. Later in the year, he predicted that on September 19, a massive storm will batter the U.S. East Coast.

5. This was followed by the discovery of a sea creature—six times the size of a blue whale—on November 3 in the Pacific Ocean. He named this colossal being Serene Crown.

These claims are not individually verified by Business Today.

Thompson’s video has amassed over 20 million views, sparking both curiosity and scepticism. Some viewers ridiculed his claims, with one user joking that he should have brought back lottery numbers instead. Another commenter sarcastically noted they would take legal action if his predictions fail to come true.