Shah Rukh Khan channels inner 'Pathaan' as he speaks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Watch video

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has had a quickfire start to his IPL career, on Saturday took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his interaction with Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

"It was nice meeting @iamsrk. Such a lovely person he is and could speak the Afghan language as well," Gurbaz wrote.

خوند کوي چې د نړی شهرت لرونکو په ژبه د خپل وطني ژبې الفاظ اورم



It was nice meeting @iamsrk . Such a lovely person he is 😍 and could speak afghan language as well 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/rothWLVhpJ — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) April 8, 2023

Khan was recently spotted at Eden Gardens to see his team play at their home venue. KKR's co-owner was treated to some fantastic performances from Gurbaz (57), and Shardul Thakur (68), among others, as the Knight Riders thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs.

Following the win, the actor joined the team in their celebrations and interacted with a couple of players.

In another viral video, the actor was spotted with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, where the two could be seen shaking a leg to the popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The superstar was showing Kohli the steps from Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his latest blockbuster film 'Pathaan'. The RCB player and former Team India captain went ahead and danced with the superstar.

Moreover, the two shared some more fun moments on the field. In another viral picture, Shah Rukh Khan placed his hands on Kohli’s cheeks as they shared a laugh.

Shah Rukh Khan was present with his daughter Suhana Khan and KKR co-owner and colleague Juhi Chawla at the venue.

