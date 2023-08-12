Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie clips stolen and leaked online; makers file a case with Mumbai Police

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment has reportedly filed a case against an unidentified individual alleging that some clips of the actor's upcoming movie Jawan were stolen and leaked online.

An FIR was lodged at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on August 10 alleging theft under the Information Technology Act, according to a report by Free Press Journal. As per the FIR, clips from the upcoming film had been stolen and shared on Twitter, thereby violating copyright.

Reportedly, five Twitter handles were identified through which the movie clips were shared and legal notices were sent to them. However, only one of them acknowledged the receipt.

Subsequently, Red Chillies Entertainment filed a commercial suit in the Delhi High Court, the report further mentioned.

Jawan is an action thriller written and directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film boasts an exceptional cast, comprising renowned names from the entertainment industry such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan described his upcoming film Jawan as the "new Chennai Express", days after the movie completed a decade of its release.

Atlee's directorial "Jawan" is the upgrade to "Chennai Express", Shah Rukh said.

"Yeah, it was lovely ten yrs ago Chennai express. Now with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara #Shobhi #Analmaster this is new Chennai Express reloading... Nahi??! #Jawan," he said response to an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter).

There's a lot of excitement and buzz around the film. Given the success of the superstar's last film 'Pathaan' that was released in January this year, it is expected that Jawaan will be another blockbuster delivered by the actor.

Pathaan had collected over Rs 1,000 crore overall at the global ticket counters.

