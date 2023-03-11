Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's deleted scene likely to be shown on OTT release

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with Pathaan, his first film in four years. He last appeared in the film Zero in 2018. Since its premiere, the action-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has dominated the box office rankings.

If you recall, there is one scene in the movie where Deepika Padukone asks Shah Rukh Khan if he practises Islam, to which he responds by saying that after assisting in a rescue operation of children in an Afghan village, he was given the name Pathaan. This leaves audiences with a question that what sort of religion Pathaan belongs to.

In a recent interview, Siddharth disclosed that the OTT release might include a deleted sequence concerning the character's religion.

In an interview, Siddharth Anand spoke to Galatta Plus about the religion of Pathaan, he said, "It's the synergy that Abbas, Sridhar, Adi and me, it's the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us having the same belief system, and the same films we’ve adorned, grown up on, and believed in and the cinema that we believe in. We share that, we share the same sentiment. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang, which got edited out, which you might see in the OTT version."

"None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy. We all come in with, 'Oh that's a great idea, and then he became Pathaan because of this reason, and now he has no religion; he has only his country that matters to him'. It's the synergy of like-minded people who give confidence to each other," he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is written and directed by Siddharth Anand. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also cast in pivotal roles in the film. Salman khan also had a cameo in the movie as his iconic character Tiger.

