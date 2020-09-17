'ShameonKanganaRanaut' trends after actress calls Urmila Matondkar 'soft pornstar'

Sushant Singh Rajput Singh's death has had a domino effect on the entire Bollywood industry, opening Pandora's box of all its muck out in open. The latest one being between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar after the former called the latter a "soft porn star".

Kangana, during an interaction with a TV channel, alluded to an interview given by Urmila where she questioned her (Kangana's) motives and her allegations against Bollywood 'drug-mafia'.

Kangana said, "I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery of my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn't have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket." Further calling Urmila a "soft porn star", Kangana expressed that she (Urmila) is not "known for her acting, for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porn right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn't I get a ticket."

Also Read: 'Stop playing victim, name drug users in Bollywood,' says Urmila Matondkar to Kangana Ranaut

Following this, many celebrities from the industry came out in support of Urmila, lauding her for taking a stand for Bollywood. From Anubhav Sinha to Swara Bhaskar, celebs were seen in full support of the actor with #ShameonKanganaRanaut trending on social media.

Taking umbrage to Kangana's comments, Swara Bhasker enlisted Urmila's outstanding performances in several movies lauding the actor for her acting chops. Swara tweeted, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u."

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020 Director Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar (sic)." Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020 Farah Khan too commended Urmila for speaking for the industry with class. She tweeted, "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT (sic)." Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 16, 2020 TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted, "Very sad statement by @KanganaTeam for @UrmilaMatondkar. Its proven in time & again that arrogance can let you down at any given moment (sic)." Very sad statement by @KanganaTeam for @UrmilaMatondkar. Its proven in time & again that arrogance can let you down at any given moment. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 17, 2020

Kangana, in another interview earlier, had claimed that "99% of Bollywood stars consume drugs."