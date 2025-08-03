‘Shameful, disgusting’: Viral post of paan-stained London streets sparks cultural backlash

A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) has stirred widespread outrage, showing red stains on London streets allegedly caused by gutkha and paan spitting. The clip, captioned “Gutka and paan spitting has made its way to London now — shameful and disgusting,” has reignited concerns over hygiene, public cleanliness, and cultural accountability.

Advertisement

Gutkha, a chewing tobacco blend of areca nut and flavourings, is commonly consumed in parts of South Asia. When spat, it leaves red stains — an issue increasingly observed in migrant-heavy areas of London and cities like Leicester.

Gutka and paan spitting has made its way to London now- shameful and disgusting. 😭 pic.twitter.com/4VIpDw9MtE — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) August 3, 2025

To combat the problem, Leicester City Council recently installed bilingual signboards in English and Gujarati warning residents against paan spitting: “Spitting paan on the street is unhygienic and anti-social. You could be fined.” Affected neighborhoods include Spinney Hills, North Evington, and Belgrave, where paan stains have become a visible nuisance, according to Leicestershire Police.

This isn’t the first crackdown. Brent Council in north London imposed fines for spitting as early as 2010. By 2014, a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) allowed for £80 fines. Billboards even bluntly stated: *“It’s nasty man! Don’t spit paan.”*

Advertisement

Online reactions to the video have been scathing. One user wrote, “Oh, brilliant! Gutka and paan spitting, the ultimate cultural export… Truly a proud moment for civilization.” Another lamented its normalisation in areas like Wembley, calling for tighter bans. A third commenter demanded public shaming of offenders to instill civic sense.

Beyond aesthetics and hygiene, the practice has serious health implications. Gutkha use — common among migrant communities from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — is linked to a high risk of oral cancer. Despite this, awareness remains low compared to the risks of smoking. Some property owners have taken creative approaches, like painting religious imagery on walls to deter spitting.