Share market holidays in 2021: BSE, NSE will be shut on these days

Stock Market holidays calendar: 2020 is drawing to an end and people have started making plans for upcoming holidays. Like professionals in every other field, stock market professionals also have holidays. Markets are closed on some days for traders every year on national or state holidays.

In case, you are a new trader, you need to be abreast with the BSE Holiday calendar. Take a look at the share market holidays in the year 2021. The list of BSE holidays, however, is subject to changes, for which the bourse will notify the traders in advance.

Here's a list of trading holidays for 2021 for equity segment

Republic Day- January 26, 2021 (Tuesday)

Mahashivratri- March 11, 2021 (Thursday)

Holi- March 29, 2021 (Monday)

Good Friday- April 02, 2021 (Friday)

Ambedkar Jayanti- April 14, 2021 (Wednesday)

Ram Navami- April 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Id- May 13, 2021 (Thursday)

Bakri Id- July 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Muharram- August 19, 2021 (Thursday)

Ganesh Chaturthi- September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Dussehra- October 15, 2021 (Friday)

Diwali- November 04 and November 05, 2021 (Thursday and Friday)

Gurunanak Jayanti- November 19, 2021 (Friday)

Here's a list of trading holidays for 2021 for commodity derivatives segment

New Year Day- January 01, 2021 (Friday), open in the morning session

Republic Day- January 26, 2021 (Tuesday)

Mahashivratri- March 11, 2021 (Thursday), open in the evening session

Holi- March 29, 2021 (Monday), open in the evening session

Good Friday- April 02, 2021 (Friday)

Ambedkar Jayanti- April 14, 2021 (Wednesday), open in the evening session

Ram Navami- April 21, 2021 (Wednesday), open in the evening session

Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Id- May 13, 2021 (Thursday), open in the evening session

Bakri Id- July 21, 2021 (Wednesday), open in the evening session

Muharram- August 19, 2021 (Thursday), open in the evening session

Ganesh Chaturthi- September 10, 2021 (Friday), open in the evening session

Dussehra- October 15, 2021 (Friday), open in the evening session

Diwali- November 04 and November 05, 2021 (Thursday and Friday), open in the evening session

Gurunanak Jayanti- November 19, 2021 (Friday), open in the evening session

