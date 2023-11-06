Shark Tank India 3: New season gets 12 sharks; former shark Ashneer Grover takes jibe

The third season of Shark Tank India is set to launch with an exciting twist. This season will feature an expansion in the number of sharks, increasing from six to twelve, which includes special appearances from figures such as Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss MF, and Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato.

In announcing this development, Shark Tank India took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated, "In this new season, the stakes are higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3."

This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! 🦈🤩



Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3. pic.twitter.com/uhxhaqp5gz — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) November 4, 2023

However, former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover chose to humorously mock the show for expanding the number of judges, referring to the recent season as an "audition of sharks for Shark Tank 4." Despite more than a year passing since his departure as the former Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe, he continues to comment on the show one way or another.

In his recent tweet on X, he poked fun at the increased number of judges on the show, writing, "Shark Tank 3 is an 'audition' of sharks for Shark Tank 4! There's a life lesson here - don't change something that's already solved and create unnecessary problems. Quantity doesn't always equal quality!"

Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality ! https://t.co/EsR6zAdOwZ — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 5, 2023

During the first season of Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover was a popular judge known for his presence on the show. However, after his departure from his previous employer, BharatPe, a financial startup, he was removed from the show. Nevertheless, his popularity among the show's audience persisted through different seasons, with many fans still hoping for his return to the judging panel.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of Shark Tank India, Season 3, is expected to premiere in January 2024. This time, the show will feature a panel of judges including Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt; Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato; Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss, and Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts.

Also Read: Reliance Jio launches JioMotive to turn normal car to 'smart car' at Rs 4,999: Check features, other details