‘Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai’: Emotional Samay Raina talks about ‘India’s Got Latent’ row in Canada show

Comedian Samay Raina, who is embroiled in a controversy that erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘parents and sex’ remark on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’, thanked the audience of this Edmonton show for paying his legal fees. A fan who attended the show in Canada shared his experience on Facebook, and snippets on what Raina said in the gig.

The comedian made fun of his own situation, and even brought up Allahbadia.

"Iss show pe bahut mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahot funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab BeerBiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai (There will be many moments in this show where you might think I could say something really funny, but in those moments, just remember BeerBiceps, brother,” said Raina in his show, as shared by his fan Shubham Dutta on social media.

In the end, the comedian also said, "Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon ( Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends, I am the time).”

The fan, Shubham Dutta, who has since deleted the post, said that Raina managed to make the audience laugh with his wit despite his visible stress. Dutta said the 25-year old comedian walked onto the stage in a black hoodie, “weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair”.

Dutta said Raina stood there on the stage with tears in his eyes as around 700 people cheered him on before he started the set.

RANVEER ALLAHBADIA-SAMAY RAINA CASE

The Supreme Court reprimanded Allahbadia for his remarks on 'India's Got Latent' and instructed him and his associates not to broadcast any show until further notice. The apex court also decided to grant Allahbadia interim protection from arrest but with conditions, including his cooperation in ongoing investigations in Thane, Maharashtra, and Guwahati, Assam, related to the FIRs.

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, faced several cases for his comments on parents and sex during the show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia was instructed by the bench to submit his passport to the investigating officer at the Nodal Cyber Police Station in Thane. "He shall not leave the country without prior permission of this court," the bench added.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, mentioned that a new FIR was filed against his client in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on February 16. The bench stated, "If any other FIR on the same set of allegations has been registered in Jaipur (Rajasthan), the arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed in the said FIR also. No further FIR shall be hitherto registered against the petitioner on the basis of the episode aired on show 'India's Got Latent', for which the above mentioned two/three FIRs have already been registered."

The bench allowed Allahbadia to approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in case of any threat, to facilitate his participation in the investigation.