'She deserves happiness': Pakistani son helps mother find love again with second marriage

In a society where remarriage, particularly for women, often faces societal hesitation, an inspiring story from Pakistan has touched hearts worldwide. A young man has become a beacon of support for his mother as she begins a new chapter of love and life. This heartwarming gesture, shared on social media, has garnered widespread admiration from viewers.

The clip, shared on Instagram, chronicles Abdul Ahad’s heartfelt moments with his mother, concluding with touching scenes from her nikaah ceremony. The video beautifully highlights the unbreakable bond between the two.

In the emotional footage, Abdul Ahad shared, “In the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us. But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom in taking a second chance at love and life after 18 years."

The newlywed mother soon shared her heartfelt emotions in the comment section, writing, “Thank you so much, my beloved children. You have been my constant support, my strength, and my greatest blessing. Even in moments when I doubted whether this decision would bring any good into my life, you stood by me, assuring me that no matter what, you would always be there, just as you always have been. You never left my side, not once in my entire life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful."

She continued, “Your love, understanding, and happiness in seeing me take this step have given me the courage to believe in love again. I am so proud of the incredible individual you’ve grown into, and it is because of you that I had the strength to take this chance, to believe in the possibility of love again. You are the reason I still have faith in life’s beauty and second chances. Mama is so proud of each of you, my precious babies. Mama loves you more than words can ever express. Thank you for being the light in my life."

In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photo with his mother from the ceremony along with an emotional note. He wrote, “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming. I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not be able to respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”

Abdul’s heartfelt message quickly resonated with social media users, sparking an outpouring of emotions. The comments section was filled with joyful and emotional reactions, with many praising Abdul for disregarding societal norms and prioritising his mother’s happiness. Others wished the newlywed woman a life full of love and happiness, sharing in the celebration of this new chapter in her life.

“You did the right thing!! She’s so beautiful, MASHALLAH. May Allah bless you all. Ameen," one user commented.

Another wrote, “Sending truckloads of prayers your way for being the most sensible, thoughtful, and selfless son. Wish you get to see your mum be even happier in this new chapter of life, then it will all be worth it."

One account shared, “This video has truly touched my heart. Watching a son give his mother a second chance at love and happiness after all her sacrifices is beyond beautiful."

“May your family continue to receive blessings for this selfless act," another user posted.

One commenter shared, “I’m so proud of a son like you! She’s raised a man! Alhamdulilah!"

Within just a week of being posted, the video has garnered 1.1 million views and over 72,000 likes. The numbers continue to climb.