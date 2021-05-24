Shillong Teer result 24 May: Jowai Meghalaya Teer first, second round result timings; also check Khanapara Teer results

The results of the Shillong Teer for Friday, May 24, will be declared soon. Meghalaya Teer game is a popular game in North East India. The results of the first round are declared at 3:30 pm, while that of the second round are released at 4:30 pm. Those who had participated in the Shillong Teer for May 24 can view the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

What is Shillong Teer?

The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the regular state-organised lotteries in the country as the winners for this are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the lottery winner is determined by the number of 'Teer' (arrows) shot. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery. The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The lottery is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong

How to check Shillong Teer Results

Participants can check the results by following these steps

Step 1: Log onto www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink of the result with the date May 24

Step 3: A new page will open where the result will be mentioned.

Shillong Teer Prizes

The winner of the first round gets a chance to collect a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet they had made. The winner of the second round gets to collect a sum of Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet made. If participants win both rounds they get the chance to collect a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made. If they manage to win this also, this is called the Fourcast.

How is Shillong Teer played?

The ticket price of the Shillong Teer game is set between Rs 1 and Rs 100. The participants have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each. In the second round, the same number of archers are allowed to shoot not more than 20 arrows.

For the convenience of the participants of the May 24 Shillong Teer Lottery, the number of arrows shot has been limited to between 700 and 200.

Jowai Teer May 24 Result

Meghalaya Teer game is very famous across the state, it is not just played in Shillong. The two other places where the Meghalaya Teer game is played are Jowai and Ladrymbai. Similar to the Shillong Teer lottery, the Jowai Teer target game is also played in two rounds. Jowai Teer results for the first round would be announced at 2:15 pm while the Jowai Teer Results for the second round would be announced at 3:00 pm.

Where to check Jowai Teer Result for May 24?

Those who had participated in the Jowai Teer for May 24 can view the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

Khanapara Teer game Result for May 24

Teer game is also famous is Assam. Khanapara Teer game is conducted in the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara. The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is also known as the Assam Teer game. Khanapara Teer results are announced in two rounds. The Khanapara Teer results for the first round are announced at 3:45 pm while results for the second round are announced at 4:30 pm. The Khanapara Teer results can be accessed online at https://www.meghalayateer.com.

