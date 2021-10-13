Shillong Teer Result today 13 Oct: first and second round numbers' online timings; how and Where to check

Archery-based Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. This is a legally governed game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. The game is played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday.



Winning numbers for this lottery will be uploaded at 4pm (first round) and 5pm (second round) on the official Meghalaya Teer website -- meghalayateer.com. Numbers for today will be uploaded on the site soon. Winning number for the first and the second round on October 12 (Tuesday) was 51.



Winners of this lottery are announced on the basis of the number of arrows shot in both the rounds. Participants are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows each in the first round and maximum 20 arrows each in the second round. Archers are expected to complete each round in less than 2 minutes.



A participant gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in case they guess the numbers for the first round correctly. The winner of the second round, on the other hand, gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in case of a forecast.

