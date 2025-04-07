Shiv Sena vs Kunal Kamra: Standup comic approaches Bombay HC to cancel FIR over 'Gaddar' comment against Eknath Shinde

In a fresh twist to the ongoing Shiv Sena vs Kunal Kamra row, the comedian on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR lodged against him. On March 24, an FIR was lodged against Kamra at the Khar Police Station on the basis of a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

After Patel's complaint, the police registered an FIR against Kamra under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).

In his plea before the High Court, Kamra challenged the "legality, correctness, and propriety" of the FIR filed against him. He said in his plea that the complaints against him violated his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

Kamra has been on the Shiv Sena's radar ever since his 'gaddar' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during his show in Mumbai.

The petition filed by Kamra is listed for hearing on April 21 before a two-judge bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak, as per Bar and Bench. The interim protection from arrest granted to the comedian by the Madras High Court ends today.

The Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra till April 7. He is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena social media in-charge Rahool Kanal claimed on Saturday that BookMyShow has Kunal Kamra off the sale and artists list from its platforms. He thanked Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO of BookMyShow, for keeping its portal "clean and keeping such artist out of the list of pure entertainment".

He also said that Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas.

"Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution."

"We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow's values that align with the support, and customer experience, your vision and leadership are truly inspiring, thank you for giving us your team and getting this cleared at the earliest. Thank you," Kanal said.

Rahool Kanal, along with other Shiv Sainiks, was booked for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai, where Kamra performed the act.

During the show, Kamra taunted Shinde, without taking his name, using a modified version of the song Bholi Si Surat from the film Dil To Pagal Hai where he called him a gaddar (traitor). He even joked about how Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai Police has issued 3 summons to Kamra, seeking his personal appearance, but he has skipped all of them.

Kamra is currently believed to be in Puducherry. Three FIRs registered against the comedian at Nashik Rural, Jalgaon and Nashik (Nandgaon) have been transferred to Khar police station.

(With agency inputs)