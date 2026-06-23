Shopping on a budget? These 10 Indian street markets offer bargains worth chasing

Shopping for fashionable clothes, jewellery, home décor or souvenirs does not always require a large budget. Across India, bustling street markets offer everything from export-surplus fashion and handcrafted furniture to gemstones, bangles and tribal artwork, often at prices that leave plenty of room for negotiation.

The experience is as much about searching and bargaining as it is about buying. From Mumbai’s crowded shopping lanes to Shillong’s handicraft stalls, here are 10 street markets that budget-conscious shoppers should explore.

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1. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

Colaba Causeway is among Mumbai’s best-known shopping streets, drawing tourists and local shoppers with its mix of fashion, food and old-world charm.

The market is lined with stalls selling trendy clothes, footwear, handbags, accessories and antiques. Prices can vary considerably, making bargaining an important part of the shopping experience. Its location near several major South Mumbai landmarks also makes it an easy addition to a day of sightseeing.

2. Banjara Market, Gurugram

For affordable home décor, Banjara Market remains a popular destination in the National Capital Region.

The market is known for rustic wooden furniture, mirrors, antique-style frames, pottery and bohemian decorative pieces. Many products have a handcrafted appearance and can be customised or restored. Shoppers looking to furnish homes without paying showroom prices often head here, although negotiating is essential.

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3. Kamla Nagar Market, Delhi

Located next to Delhi University’s North Campus, Kamla Nagar is a busy shopping hub popular with students and young shoppers.

The market combines budget-friendly street stalls selling fashionable clothes, jewellery and accessories with established retail stores, cafés and street-food outlets. Momos, chhole bhature and Tibetan laphing are among its popular food choices.

Kamla Nagar is usually open from 10 am to 10 pm and remains closed on Mondays. Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station on the Yellow Line is the nearest stop, while visitors are advised to use public transport because parking and traffic can be difficult, particularly on weekends.

4. Sarojini Nagar Market, Delhi

Sarojini Nagar remains one of India’s most recognisable destinations for low-cost fashion.

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Located near the Sarojini Nagar Metro Station, the market is known for export-surplus clothing, footwear, accessories and home décor. Shoppers often find trend-led pieces at heavily discounted prices, though quality and sizes may vary. Visiting on a weekday can make it easier to navigate the market and search through its many stalls.

5. Laad Bazar, Hyderabad

Located near the Charminar, Laad Bazar is closely associated with Hyderabad’s traditional bangles and jewellery.

Its narrow lanes are packed with shops displaying colourful lacquer bangles, pearls and bridal accessories. Traditional Hyderabadi jewellery is another major attraction. The market is particularly busy during festivals and the wedding season, when shoppers arrive looking for coordinated bangle sets and ethnic accessories.

6. New Market, Kolkata

Located on Lindsay Street in Kolkata’s Dharmatala area, New Market is one of the city’s oldest and most diverse shopping destinations.

The sprawling market offers clothing, footwear, accessories, home décor, flowers, food and household products. Its wide selection attracts shoppers across budgets, but prices are often negotiable. Visitors should be prepared to explore its crowded lanes and bargain before closing a deal.

7. FC Road, Pune

Fergusson College Road, popularly known as FC Road, is a favourite among Pune’s student population.

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The area offers affordable clothing, bags, footwear, watches, jewellery and other accessories. Its location near several colleges keeps the market lively throughout the week. Trend-driven products and relatively low prices make it particularly popular among young shoppers.

8. Johari Bazaar, Jaipur

Johari Bazaar is one of Jaipur’s most prominent shopping areas and an important stop for anyone interested in traditional Rajasthani jewellery.

Located close to Hawa Mahal, the market is known for gemstones, ethnic clothing and jewellery crafted in Kundan, Meenakari and Polki styles. Buyers should compare prices and check the quality of stones and craftsmanship before making expensive purchases.

9. Commercial Street, Bengaluru

Commercial Street combines street shopping with established retail stores in one of central Bengaluru’s busiest commercial areas.

Located between Kamaraj Road and Shivaji Nagar, it offers fashionable clothes, footwear, accessories, fabrics and home décor. The market is relatively organised compared with several traditional bazaars, though it can still become crowded during weekends and festive periods.

10. Police Market, Shillong

Police Market, located in central Shillong, brings together local crafts, fashion and food in one of the city’s busiest commercial districts.

Shoppers can find bamboo and cane products, tribal artwork, silk and cotton clothing, fashionable accessories and regional food items. It is also a useful place to buy souvenirs reflecting Meghalaya’s craft traditions.