Shraddha Walkar-like murder case: Wife, son kill husband in Delhi, store body parts in fridge

As the horror of Shraddha Walkar's brutal murder lingers in Delhi, police have solved a similar crime.



The Delhi Police have arrested a woman and her son for murdering her husband and dismembering his body and dumping it in various locations in the city. A four-minute CCTV clip shared by news agency ANI appears to show them arriving with bags at an open ground in the eastern part of the city.



Poonam and Deepak Das were detained for the murder of Anjan Das from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar sometime before June 5 when some pieces were discovered inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in Kalyanpuri, east Delhi.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch



"On June 5 some body parts were found at Ramlila Maidan (east district). Over the next three days, two legs, two thighs, a skull and a forearm were found. A case was filed," Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.



"Poonam married Anjan Das in 2017 after her husband, Kallu, passed away in 2016. Kallu was Deepak's father. Anjan was married in Bihar... had eight children. He wasn't earning and often used to fight," he added.



What led to the murder?



When Poonam learned that her husband Anjan Das had sold her jewellery and sent the money to his first wife, who lived in Bihar with their eight children, she allegedly became enraged.



With Deepak, her child from a previous marriage, she then hatched a plan to murder him. Poonam moved in with Das after her ex-husband passed away from cancer in 2017. Deepak has admitted to the police that Das allegedly harassed his wife, which is why he agreed to the plan.



The accused have admitted to killing Das in June. They first spiked his drink and then killed him once he was unconscious. The body was then allegedly chopped up and disposed of by the duo. So far, police have recovered six pieces of the body.



"They slit his throat and left the body at home for a day for the blood to drain out completely. They chopped the body into 10 pieces... six pieces recovered."

The CCTV footage released by ANI depicts a man, identified as Deepak Das, walking late at night with a bag in his hand and a woman, identified as Poonam, following behind him. Police suspect that was a body part disposal trip.



They are seen travelling again in the same clip, but this time during the day.

The alleged crime is uncannily similar to the horrifying murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed in May by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala.

