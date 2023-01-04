Shraddha Walkar murder case: Samples of hair, bones matched with deceased, confirms DNA report

Mehrauli Killing: In a major development in Shraddha Walkar murder case, the DNA report has confirmed that the hair and bone samples recovered by Delhi Police were of deceased Shraddha Walkar.

As per the Delhi Police, the hair, bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling is confirmed to be of deceased Shraddha Walkar, PTI reported.

On May 18, Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner by strangling her. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he stacked in a refrigerator.

The 28-year-old accused reportedly told doctors during his narco-analysis test that he killed Shraddha when she threatened to leave him for good.

Earlier, DNA tests confirmed that bones collected by Delhi Police from the jungles of Mehrauli and Gurugram were of Shraddha Walkar. The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts.

"The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father," a source told ANI.

Poonawala, during his polygraph test, confessed that he had no regrets for killing his partner. Sleuths in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials said that Aaftab confessed that he had killed Shraddha and said he has no guilt about the crime.

In a letter to the Tulinj police station in Mumbai on November 23, 2020, Walkar had said that Aaftab had been hitting her for six months but she lacked the courage to approach the police. She stated in the letter that Aftab Poonawala used to scare her and blackmail her. He had also threatened her that he would kill her, cut her body in pieces and throw it away.

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. After strangling Walkar and chopping her body, Poonawala stored her dismembered body in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them.

An in-depth investigation is currently underway in the case.

