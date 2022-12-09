Shraddha Walkar murder: Father Vikas Walkar demands capital punishment; calls for a probe on Poonawala's family members

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, on Friday demanded a capital punishment for the accused, reported ANI. In his first public appearance, Vikas Walkar said his daughter would have been alive if the Maharashtra police had acted earlier.

The father of the 27-year-old victim also said that he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who assured him of justice. He also thanked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for his help.

Meanwhile, he also called for a probe against Poonawala's family members, and others who might be involved in the murder.

He stated that the probe conducted by Delhi police and Vasai police is going in the right direction. Delhi police assured us that we will get justice, he said.

Shraddha was allegedly strangled and sawed into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, whom she met on a dating app.

In his address, her father also said that there is a need to put restrictions on such applications. He demanded for a capital punishment and added that he expects a similar lesson for Poonawala.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

