Shubman Gill's wild 100 against Mumbai Indians takes him across 800 runs mark this IPL

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill’s Friday ton against five-time champions Mumbai Indians will probably go down as one of the best performances by any batter this season. Gill hit a record-breaking 129 off just 60 balls as the hosts (Gujarat Titans) powered to 233 for 3, which was their highest-ever total and second-highest against MI in all IPL.

On Friday, it was a one-man show. Put to bat first by MI on a pitch that looked patchy after the heavy rain in Ahmedabad, openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got off to a stable start with a fifty-run stand before Saha was sent back.

Gill then broke free with a six each against Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya, and then Akash Madhwal for a string of boundaries and sixes that took him to his century off just 49 balls.

He continued with his hitting spree and added 29 more runs to the tally on for 11 balls before getting dismissed in the 17th over.

1️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ runs

6️⃣0️⃣ balls

7️⃣ fours

🔟 sixes@ShubmanGill wowed Ahmedabad with third century of the season 🙌 #TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI



Sit back and enjoy his knock here 🎥🔽 https://t.co/4xG5cZSLrq pic.twitter.com/abFfLutQCi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

After yesterday’s innings, Gill has now hit three centuries in his last four outings in the ongoing IPL season and has surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis to move to the top of the IPL 2023 batting scorecard. He is all set to win the Orange Cap this season.

Du Plessis, who has scored 730 runs, is followed by RCB’s Virat Kohli with 639 runs at an average of 53.25. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal (625) and Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway (625) sit at the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Batter Matches Runs Shubman Gill (GT) 16 851 Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 730 Virat Kohli (RCB) 14 639 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 14 625 Devon Conway (CSK) 15 625

𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗕𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗚𝗜𝗟𝗟 🔥🔥



All of them in ONE season and he continues to impress everyone with his batting composure 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/iUXcFWHjCb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023



Gill, who has scored 851 runs so far in IPL 2023, is the third batter after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler to score more than two hundreds in a single edition of the Indian Premier League. Kohli had hit 4 hundreds in 2016 when he finished the season with 973 runs, while Buttler hit 4 hundreds in 2022 when he amassed 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Name and Year Matches Runs Average Matches Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2016 973 16 152.03 113 Jos Buttler (RR) - 2022 863 17 149.05 116 Shubman Gill (GT) - 2023 851 16 156.43 129 David Warner (SRH) - 2016 848 17 151.42 93*

IPL 2023 for Shubman Gill

Last week during the league matches, Gill hit two consecutive hundreds against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad to become the fourth batter after Shikhar Dhawan, Buttler and Kohli to record successive tons in the IPL.

After yesterday’s ton of 129 runs of 60 balls, with seven fours and 10 sixes, Gill is only behind Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, who have six hundreds in T20 matches.

International cricket

The year 2022-23 has been spectacular for Gill. He started the year with his first Test hundred against Bangladesh and then followed that up with three ODI hundreds at home including a record-breaking double-hundred against New Zealand.

In February, Gill scored his maiden T20I hundred and in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he hit his second hundred.

