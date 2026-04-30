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‘Silent pandemic in Indian cities’: DINK couple with ₹36 LPA income sparks online debate

‘Silent pandemic in Indian cities’: DINK couple with ₹36 LPA income sparks online debate

A Gurugram couple earning Rs 36 lakh a year said they do not want children because they cannot afford a decent one-bedroom home and the added cost of schooling.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026 11:15 AM IST
‘Silent pandemic in Indian cities’: DINK couple with ₹36 LPA income sparks online debateTheir remarks have sparked a wider debate over housing, family security and the pressure on young urban professionals.

A Mumbai-based real estate expert shared his take on the trend of double-income, no-kids (DINK) couples in a social media post. His take came after the story of a Gurugram-based couple with a combined annual income of ₹36 lakh, saying they do not want to have a child and follow a double-income, no kids, or DINK lifestyle, went viral.

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"A silent pandemic is underway in Indian cities. Far too many couples are opting not to have kids at all. It is the wrong decision. Most will regret it," he wrote on X. 

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    Why does the couple not want to have kids?

    According to the post, the main reason behind their decision is affordability, with the couple saying that if they cannot afford a decent one-bedroom set in the city, they do not know how they would care for a baby.

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    The post was shared by content creator Harsh Gupta, who speaks mainly on real estate investments. In the text shared on the image, Gupta wrote: "My cousin in Gurugram isn't having kids. He's 35, earns 2L/month, and his wife earns 1L/month. On paper, they're doing well."

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    A post shared by Harsh Gupta (@plotlandguide)

    How did netizens react to Bhargava's post?

    Bhargava's post on the couple triggered a debate online, with many users linking the couple's decision to the rising cost of urban living.

    "Some prefer peace over the anxiety of raising kids in India, facing multiple challenges of expenses/safety/exploitation every day! Common man's life and even the upper middle class's is absolutely miserable outside his home," a user commented. 

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    Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy wrote, "Of all the couples I know that have chosen to not have kids, exactly zero have regrets. Even those that are 80+."

    A third user weighed in, "Private IB schools dominate in cities like Gurugram. The fees, even for kindergarten is nearly 5L per kid, not even including transport, books, activities, uniforms." 

    A user said, "Population collapse is the biggest threat humanity is facing." 

    Another user wrote, "Definitely more will regret this. It's not just about only a couple not having kid. In the golden years, there will be no people to take care of, and healthcare costs will explode exponentially. That's when population collapse will show its true colours. All the savings for retirement will be for nothing."

    Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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