Singapore-London flight hit by severe turbulence over Bay of Bengal, cabin crew rushed to hospital

Five flight attendants were injured after severe turbulence hit a British Airways flight from Singapore to London on June 18. The flight, BA12, was carrying 217 passengers and 14 crew members when it encountered turbulence over the Bay of Bengal, reported South China Morning Post.

The turbulence was so severe that it caused the plane to drop several feet and then bounce back up. This caused the flight attendants to be thrown around the cabin, and some of them were injured.

One of the flight attendants, who has not been named, was so seriously injured that she required surgery on her ankle and femur. Another flight attendant suffered an ankle dislocation. The other three flight attendants were treated for minor injuries.

The flight was diverted to Singapore, where the injured flight attendants were taken to a hospital. The other passengers and crew members were able to continue on to London on another flight.

The cause of the turbulence is not yet known. However, it is possible that it was caused by a combination of factors, including strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain.

Flight BA12 departed Changi Airport at 11.16 p.m. on Thursday and was due to arrive in London about 6 a.m. (London time) on Friday, according to Flight Aware data. After turning back due to turbulence, it landed in Singapore about 4 a.m. on Friday.

A British Airways representative in a statement said, "Safety is always our priority and we're looking after our crew after one of our flights experienced a rare episode of severe turbulence. Our highly trained team on board reassured customers and the aircraft returned to Singapore as a precaution.

"We've apologised to customers for the delay to their flight and provided them with hotel accommodation and information on their consumer rights. We're rebooking customers onto the next available flights with us and other airlines."

