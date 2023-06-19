'Such a colossal waste of talent': When Verghese Kurien once derided IIM graduates as 'shampoo salesmen'

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Naukri.com, recalled a speech by Verghese Kurien at IIM Ahmedabad in which he called IIM graduates "shampoo salesmen." Bikhchandani said that he was initially offended by Kurien's remark, but that he later came to appreciate the truth in it.

“He was not polite. He was downright rude. He was condescending. He was sarcastic. He was caustic. He was insulting. He spoke a few home truths to the graduating class. He taunted us,” Bikhchandani wrote on Twitter.

While remembering his speech, he said that Kurien’s speech was filled with bluntness, sarcasm, and condescension. He termed the IIMA as the "Indian Institute of Management for Shampoo Salesmen."

Bikhchandani said that Kurien was not referring to IIM graduates as being unintelligent or incompetent. He was simply pointing out that many IIM graduates have limited aspirations and are only willing to work for multinational companies. They are just trained in marketing and sales, and they are often very good at selling products.

However, Kurien also felt that IIM graduates were not being trained in the other aspects of business, such as production and operations.

“He opened by congratulating the graduating class. He then said that this is not the Indian Institute of Management. This is the Indian Institute of Management for Shampoo Salesmen. And that the entire graduating class could now look forward to a life where they spend their time selling soap and shampoo. For that is the limit of our aspiration and ambition he said. We just wanted to work for Multinational Corporations peddling their wares to Indian consumers. Such a colossal waste of talent he called it. And throughout his speech he repeatedly used the term “shampoo salesmen” derisively to describe the graduates of IIMA,” Bikhchandani wrote on Twitter.

Bikhchandani said that he believes that Kurien's remark was a wake-up call for IIMs. He said that IIMs need to do a better job of training their students in all aspects of business, not just marketing and sales. He also said that IIMs need to do a better job of preparing their students for the realities of the business world.

Dr. Verghese Kurien, the man who is credited with the White Revolution in India, once called IIM graduates "shampoo salesmen". He made this remark in a convocation speech to a group of IIM graduates.

Kurien's remark was made in the context of his criticism of the MBA education system in India. He felt that the MBA curriculum was too theoretical and did not prepare students for the realities of the business world. He also felt that the MBA education system was too focused on marketing and sales, and not enough on other aspects of business, such as production and operations.

