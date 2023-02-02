Singapore man seeks $3 million from woman after being friend-zoned

A man in Singapore has reportedly sued his love interest after he found out that she saw him only as a friend.

The man, identified as K Kawshigan, is seeking $3 million, or Rs 24 crore, for "emotional trauma", reported Strait Times.

As per the report, Kawshigan and the girl Nora Tan met in 2016 and became friends over time.

However, problems arose when the two became misaligned in how they saw their relationship. While Kawshigan developed feelings for Nora Tan, she only saw the relationship as a friendship.

In September 2020, Kawshigan found out that he was seen only as a friend by Nora, whereas he regarded her to be his "closest friend".

Kawshigan wanted to sue her for emotional distress but decided to put off taking legal action after Tan agreed to attend counselling sessions with him.

During the process, Tan told the man that she felt "genuine discomfort".

He didn't take it positively and responded by saying that she could either comply with his demands to deepen their relationship or suffer “irrevocable” damage to her personal and professional endeavours.

One-and-a-half years later, Tan stopped the sessions as she felt they had become futile. Kawshigan still could not accept that Nora Tan did not want to be in a relationship with him.

After she cut off contact with him, he filed two lawsuits against her in court with claims for allegedly causing "damage to his stellar reputation" and "trauma, depression, and impacts" to his life, as well as a $22,000 magistrate's court claim for allegedly breaching an agreement to improve their relationship, the Strait Times report said.

The $3 million High Court claim is fixed for a pre-trial hearing on Feb 9.

