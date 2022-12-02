scorecardresearch
Singer Jubin Nautiyal suffers multiple injuries in accident, rushed to hospital

Nautiyal reportedly met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday, December 1.

Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday, December 1, post which he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

The singer reportedly broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Nautiyal, who is known for his hits like 'Manike' and 'Rataan Lambiyan' is expected to undergo an operation on his right arm post the accident.

There has been no update from the singer's family or spokesperson regarding the incident so far.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Dec 02, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Dec 02, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
