Singer Neha Kakkar pregnant, flaunts baby bump in new picture

Singer Neha Kakkar who recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October has inconspicuously announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her cradling her baby bump today.

Kakkar shared a picture of her flaunting a baby bump on her Instagram with the hashtag #khyaalRakhyaKar (Take care of me). Her husband proved the news with his comment, "Ab toh kuch zyada hi khyaal rakhna parhega Nehuuuuu (Now, we'll have to take extra care)."

Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also confirmed the news with his comment, "Main Mama ban jaunga" (I'll be an uncle).

Neha and Rohanpreet had an opulent wedding on October 24 in Delhi. They went on honeymoon in Dubai and kept their fans updated with frequent social media posts.

Actress Ridhima Tiwari, Kanika Mann, Jay Bhanushali and many others commented on this picture and congratulated them.

It was on The Kapil Sharma Show that the duo confessed to meeting each other for the first time in Chandigarh for the shoot of a song. It was Rohanpreet, who asked for Neha Kakkar's Snapchat id, and it all began from there.