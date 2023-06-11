‘Skinny white rat’: Kangana Ranaut breaks internet with comment on Ranbir Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to weigh on reports related to Alia and Ranbir roped in to play Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana cropping up.

In her Instagram story, she called Ranbir a "skinny white rat" and said that he was "infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry". She also accused him of womanising and drug addiction.

She referred to Ranbir Kapoor as “skinny white rat who desperately needs some sun tan” and “pale-looking druggie soy boy”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been reportedly cast as Ram and Sita respectively in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film is still in the early stages of production, but it is already generating a lot of excitement among fans.

"Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama," wrote the 'Queen' actress on her Instagram story.

Ranbir has not yet responded to Kangana's comments. However, his fans have come to his defense, calling Kangana's comments "mean-spirited" and "unnecessary".

Kangana's comments have sparked a debate on social media about whether or not it is appropriate for actors to criticise each other in public. Some people believe that Kangana is simply exercising her freedom of speech, while others believe that her comments are harmful and unprofessional.

"Kangana is just being mean-spirited and unnecessary. There's no need to attack Ranbir like that," a user said. “Never in my life would I ever imagine the possibility of Kangana Ranaut use the term 'Soy Boy'”, a reddit user wrote. “Kangana is really the Azelia Banks of Bollywood,” wrote another.

"I think Kangana has a right to her opinion, but I don't agree with her. Ranbir is a talented actor and I think he'll do a great job as Lord Ram,"a third user commented. "She really is a live land mine that keeps giving (and blasting). And I guess we’re here for it? Where does she come up with these descriptions ‘skinny white rat’ and ‘druggie soy boy’?" read yet another comment.

"I'm not a fan of either Kangana or Ranbir, but I think this is just a case of two people who don't like each other,” a user wrote.

Also Read: 'Keep them coming!': PM Modi reacts to viral video of Japanese ambassador who tried 'spicy' local food in Pune