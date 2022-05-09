Skoda unveils Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

Czech automobile company Skoda, on Monday, launched its new compact SUV Kushaq’s Monte Carlo edition in India as the top-spec variant at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition’s only competition in India is the South Korean automaker Kia’s Seltos X-Line.

The new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition - similar to other Skoda Monte Carlo editions - features blacked-out exterior cosmetics, along with additional features and cosmetic enhancements on the inside. Kushaq’s Monte Carlo edition now sports a new digital instrument cluster with red graphics to match the overall theme.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo also features newly designed upholstery and dashboard inserts. The Monte Carlo version also gets a dual-tone red and black upholstery as against the Compared standard trim’s grey and black theme.

Being the new top-spec variant among the Kushaq trims, the Monte Carlo edition includes features like LED headlamps, automatic headlamps and wipers, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo comes with the option of a 1.0-litre TSI engine that churns out 115hp and 175Nm and a 1.5 TSI engine that produces 150hp and 250Nm of power. Skoda also offers the car with the manual and automatic gearbox as an option.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo, in terms of the exterior features, gets blacked-out wing mirrors, roof, grille and bumper inserts. The SUV also sports a “Monte Carlo’ badging on the front and the tailgate.