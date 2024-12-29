scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
‘Slammed head against wall’: UP teacher watching porn in class grabs 8-year-old ‘by his hair’ for laughing at him

Feedback

‘Slammed head against wall’: UP teacher watching porn in class grabs 8-year-old ‘by his hair’ for laughing at him

According to reports, the teacher, identified as Kuldeep Yadav, was watching a pornographic video on his mobile phone during class when the students started laughing at him.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

An eight-year-old boy in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly beaten by his teacher after the child laughed at him for watching an obscene film in the classroom. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for strict action against the teacher.

According to reports, the teacher, identified as Kuldeep Yadav, was watching a pornographic video on his mobile phone during class when the students started laughing at him. Enraged by their laughter, Yadav grabbed the eight-year-old boy by his hair and slammed his head against the wall. He also thrashed the child with a cane, causing injuries to his ear.

"The students' reaction angered Yadav, who then abused and brutally thrashed my son. He grabbed my son by his hair and slammed his head against the wall. He also thrashed him with a cane. My son sustained injuries, including in his ear. I have registered a police complaint against the teacher," the victim’s father told NDTV.

The teacher has reportedly been detained for questioning. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni confirmed that an investigation has been launched and a case registered. "The teacher is currently in custody for questioning," Soni stated.

In another incident, a teacher from a convent school in Chitbaragaon faced legal action for allegedly assaulting a Class 6 student for wearing a cap to school.

According to Chitbaragaon Police Station in-charge Prashant Kumar Chaudhary, the teacher reportedly beat the student again after the child’s father complained to the school authorities.

An FIR was registered against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, following a complaint filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a resident of Jai Prakash Nagar village, on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Published on: Dec 29, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement