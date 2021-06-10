Solar Eclipse today: When, where, how to watch Surya Grahan; important facts about eclipses

Sky watchers will see Solar Eclipse today (June 10) between 01:42pm and 06:41pm. This will be an annular solar eclipse which takes place when the Moon is far enough from the Earth to appear smaller than the Sun in the sky.

This event is also known as the 'ring of fire' as the moon casts a shadow on the Earth and blocks sunlight as it moves between the Earth and the Sun. The edges of the sun give out a glowing halo as the Moon covers the centre of the Sun.

Where to watch Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan

In India, the Surya Grahan today will be visible in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Those living in parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia can see the annular eclipse. Sky gazers in parts of United States, northern Alaska and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and northern Africa will be able to witness partial solar eclipse.

Astronomy enthusiasts living in locations where the eclipse is not visible need not worry. American space agency NASA and timeanddate will stream the celestial event live on their YouTube channels.





How to watch Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan

It is not advised to view a solar eclipse through the naked eye or via regular sunglasses. Sky watchers are advised to use solar viewing or eclipse glasses for the purpose. In case these glasses are not available, you can also use pinhole projection.

Facts about Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan

The word 'eclipse' is derived from the Greek word 'ekleipsis', which means 'being abandoned'

Eclipses-solar and lunar were regarded as signs that could indicate the future of the Emperor in ancient China. Two Chinese astrologers-Hsi and Ho were executed as they failed to predict a solar eclipse

In ancient Greece, eclipses were not considered as good news but as a sign of the wrath of gods.

Annular solar eclipses take place because the Sun is near one of the nodes of the lunar orbit and the Moon is at the apogee at this node at the same time.

One cannot notice a total solar eclipse is not noticeable till the Moon does not cover around 90 per cent of the Sun's surface.

Total solar eclipses take place once every 1.5 years somewhere on the Earth.

At least two solar eclipses take place every year. Maximum number of eclipses to take place per year is 5.

Only partial eclipses can be observed both from the North and South Poles

