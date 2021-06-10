Solar Eclipse today: When, where, how to watch Surya Grahan; important facts about eclipses

Sky watchers will see Solar Eclipse today (June 10) between 01:42pm and 06:41pm. This will be an annular solar eclipse which takes place when the Moon is far enough from the Earth to appear smaller than the Sun in the sky.
This event is also known as the 'ring of fire' as the moon casts a shadow on the Earth and blocks sunlight as it moves between the Earth and the Sun. The edges of the sun give out a glowing halo as the Moon covers the centre of the Sun.
Where to watch Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan
In India, the Surya Grahan today will be visible in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
Those living in parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia can see the annular eclipse. Sky gazers in parts of United States, northern Alaska and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and northern Africa will be able to witness partial solar eclipse.
Astronomy enthusiasts living in locations where the eclipse is not visible need not worry. American space agency NASA and timeanddate will stream the celestial event live on their YouTube channels.
How to watch Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan
It is not advised to view a solar eclipse through the naked eye or via regular sunglasses. Sky watchers are advised to use solar viewing or eclipse glasses for the purpose. In case these glasses are not available, you can also use pinhole projection.
Facts about Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan
Also read: Solar Eclipse 2021 Date: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check timings, duration, other details
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today