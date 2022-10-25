Solar Eclipse 2022: Places, timings to watch the last solar eclipse of the year

The last solar eclipse of the year 2022 will begin shortly and will be a partial solar eclipse. The solar eclipse will take place between 4:29 pm and 5:43 pm. The eclipse will be visible globally like in parts of Europe, Northern Africa, and parts of western and central Asia. In India the celestial phenomenon will be sighted across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ujjain, Varanasi, Bengaluru, and Mathura.

In Delhi, the eclipse will last for an hour and 13 minutes, and in Mumbai it will be sighted for 1 hours and 19 minutes. People in Chennai will be able to witness the eclipse for 31 minutes and those in Kolkata will have 12 minutes to witness the whole phenomenon.

Timings for the Solar eclipse 2022

Delhi - 4:29 pm

Mumbai - 4:49 pm

Bangalore - 5:12 pm

Kolkata- 4:52 pm

Chennai - 5:14 pm

Bhopal - 4:42 pm

Hyderabad - 4:59 pm

Kanyakumari - 5:32 pm

The next solar eclipse will be sighted from India on August 2, 2027, and will be a complete eclipse. After this, the next major solar eclipse will be visible from India on May 21, 2031 and will be an annular solar eclipse. The next total solar eclipse will be visible from India on March 20, 2034.

Precautions to be taken while viewing a solar eclipse

People planning to view the solar eclipse should not see it with the naked eye as it can cause permanent damage to the eyes. An eclipse can be viewed using aluminised Mylar, black polymer, welding glass (shade number 14), or by projecting the Sun's image on a whiteboard using a telescope.

