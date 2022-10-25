Surya Grahan 2022: Date, time, visibility - All you need to know 

The second and last solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25 and will be a partial solar eclipse. The solar eclipse will last for almost an hour from 4:29 pm to 5:43 pm. The celestial phenomenon will be sighted across Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ujjain, Varanasi, Bengaluru, and Mathura. The eclipse will last for 1 hour 13 minutes in Delhi, 1 hour 19 minutes in Mumbai, 31 minutes in Chennai, and 12 minutes in Kolkata.

Percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the greatest eclipse will be around 44 per cent (Delhi) and 24 per cent (Mumbai). Besides this, it will also be visible in regions covering the Middle East, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, north-eastern parts of Africa, the North Indian Ocean, and Europe.

Solar eclipse will not be visible in Indian cities including Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Aizawl, Tamelong, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Imphal, Sibsagar, Kohima, and Itanagar, according to the Ministry of Earth Science.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun and when all three of them are aligned. A partial solar eclipse, however, will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.

Eclipses in 2022

There have been three eclipses in 2022, of which two are solar eclipses while one is a lunar eclipse. The eclipses that have taken place in India so far are a partial solar eclipse on April 30, a total lunar eclipse on May 15-16, and a partial solar eclipse on October 25. Another total lunar eclipse is all set to take place on November 7-8.

When will the next solar eclipse be visible in India?

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027, and will be a total one. After this, the next major solar eclipse will be visible from India on May 21, 2031 and will be an annular solar eclipse. The next total solar eclipse will be visible from India on March 20, 2034.

Precautions to be observed while viewing a solar eclipse

A solar eclipse should never be viewed with the naked eye even for the shortest duration as this can cause permanent damage to the eyes.

An eclipse can be viewed using aluminised Mylar, black polymer, welding glass (shade number 14), or by projecting the Sun’s image on a whiteboard using a telescope.

