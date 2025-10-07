'Someone raise $100 million, deploy autos at fixed price' : Frustrated Chennai commuter deletes Uber, Rapido apps

Chennai’s urban commuters are increasingly frustrated with rising auto fares, meter manipulation, and inconsistent service. Despite the arrival of app-based ride-hailing platforms like Uber and Rapido, daily commuting has not become easier for many residents. Autos frequently refuse rides for short distances, demand inflated fares, or avoid app-based bookings altogether.

Amidst all this, a Chennai resident took to X to vent his frustration, “Deleted Uber & Rapido. Will never use Auto again, would rather walk for 15 mins straight. These auto mfs in Chennai are going beyond the limits.” He also suggested a bold solution: “Someone please raise $100M and deploy own autos at fixed price through the city.”

Deleted Uber & Rapido. Will never use Auto again, would rather walk for 15 mins straight. These auto mfs in Chennai are going beyond the limits.



Someone please raise $100M and deploy own autos at fixed price through the city. — sanju royan (@royan_sanju) October 6, 2025

The tweet quickly went viral and resonated with netizens sharing their own experiences and advice.

One user suggested, “If you regularly use autos, it would be ideal to find someone local at your stand and discuss and agree on a frequency and price. Most of them would be willing. Uber would not be good for autos because cards are not accepted for autos.”

Another pointed to deeper structural issues, noting, “Most autos are run by police or small-time politicians. They will ban the private autos. The only solution is public needs to vote for the right administrators. Until the public unites and forms a counter voting bloc, 90% of Indian urban problems will remain unsolved.”

In another separate incident , a local commuter shared a comparison of app-based commuting experiences between Chennai and Hyderabad.

He praised the efficiency of short-distance autos in Hyderabad, writing, “In Hyderabad, I could easily book autos for short distances (₹40-₹50) through Uber. It was quick, convenient, and the drivers accepted without any fuss.”

The user also noted better cab service in Hyderabad, with air-conditioning often switched on and drivers generally more professional. They clarified that the post wasn’t meant to bash Chennai, but the contrast in service was noticeable enough to share.