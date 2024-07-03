'Sometimes job candidates in India don’t take rejection well': US entrepreneur shares Bengaluru hiring experience

Anthony Klor, an American entrepreneur and founder of Catoff Gaming, shared an ugly experience of hiring in India after he had to face a volley of abuses from a candidate who he had to turn down.



Based currently in Bengaluru, Klor took to X to share his interaction with the job applicant who didn't take his rejection well.

Klor posted a screenshot on X of the hostile response from the rejected applicant. The messages included demands for Klor to apologize to the applicant's mother for giving birth to him, laced with profanities.

Seeking to clarify the applicant's interest in the job, Klor asked if he was still keen on the position. The reply was another vulgar comment:

Klor's post was captioned, "Sometimes job candidates in India don’t take rejection very well..." He also sought clarification on the Hindi swear word used by the jobseeker.



Barring the experience, Klor, who had recently relocated from San Francisco, lauded India for what he called 'the most phenomenal experience of his life'.

"In truth, 99.9% of Indians are incredibly intelligent, genuine & lovelya (sic) people. Living and buidling #web3 product in India has been the most phenomenal experience of my life," he wrote in another post.

Several users were shocked and dismayed at the applicant's behavior. One user humorously translated the insult: “It means, ‘thanks for considering me, but I’m not qualified to work as a professional’.”

Another speculated on the applicant's mental state, suggesting, “I guess he is frustrated with his life.”

"Give away his credentials. He is not fit to work anywhere," remarked one user, while others apologized on behalf of their fellow countrymen. “Sorry you had to go through all this,” one wrote. However, a few users questioned Klor's role in the exchange. "Well, you're the one who brought his mother into this conversation. So, it seems you started it," one user pointed out.