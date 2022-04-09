Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house robbed; cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.41 cr stolen

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence was robbed, with cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore stolen. A complaint was filed on February 23, following which Delhi Police registered an FIR. The case was not disclosed as it was high profile.



After the incident, Sonam's mother-in-law was the first one to lodge a complaint at Tughlaq Road police station. Following this, the senior officials of Delhi Police promptly formed squads for investigation.



Sonam and Anand's staff are being interrogated as part of the probe. Delhi Police is questioning 25 employees besides nine caretakers, gardeners, drivers and other workers.

Also Read: Baba ka Dhaba: Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, other celebs flock to help elderly couple

Even the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is involved in collecting evidence from the crime scene. Delhi Police has said they have looked through several CCTV footages as well.



Sonam and Anand's Delhi home is situated at Amrita Shergill Marg where Sonam's father-in-law Harish Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja live at the residence with Anand's grandmother Sarla Ahuja.



In her complaint, Sarla Ahuja said she came to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for cash and jewellery. As per estimates, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore were missing. Sarla Ahuja had opened this bag after almost two years.



(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)