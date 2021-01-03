Sourav Ganguly is doing absolutely fine, says Woodlands hospital CEO

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is doing absolutely fine, assured Woodlands Hospital CEO Rupali Basu as he recovers from a right coronary angioplasty which he underwent after being admitted with chest pain on Saturday. He underwent an angioplasty at 3 pm on the "main culprit artery" which was revascularised with a stent, said Dr Basu.

Ganguly complained of chest pain while exercising on his treadmill at 11 am yesterday after which he was rushed to Woodlands hospital. The hospital said tests showed he had suffered a mild heart attack and that he had blockages in three coronary arteries.

"He's doing absolutely fine, I met him this morning and spoke to him. He has his wife Dona, brother Snehasish and his wife beside him. He was spending time with them, he just had breakfast at the time when I met him. He's doing fine, looking fine, maybe a bit tired from the way I would normally see him. I don't think there is any risk to his health at all at the moment," said Dr Basu.

"He was doing his gym at 11 o'clock at his home when this cardiac event happened. And then he came over to the hospital at 1 pm yesterday and then we did his investigations. We found out his heart is not doing the right thing. We had to do an angioplasty and his main culprit artery, which is the right coronary artery, has been now revascularised with a stent. But then there are 2 more such blocks in 2 more arteries which need to be revascularised which is the process we have to do now," Dr. Basu told Boria Majumdar and Deep Dasgupta on Sports Today.

Dr. Basu went on to add that Ganguly will be able to resume his normal life in another 3-4 weeks once the remaining two blocked arteries are revascularised.

