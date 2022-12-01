South Korean YouTuber harassed in Mumbai’s Khar area, 2 arrested for sexual harassment

A Korean YouTuber was sexually harassed by two men in Mumbai’s Khar area when the influencer was live-streaming to her followers, police said on Thursday. The entire incident got recorded on the camera, where the accused can be seen holding the influencer’s hand and trying to get close to her despite her constant protests.

The police have arrested two people in this regard after a search operation was launched to locate the miscreants.

Further in the video, the man can be seen forcing himself on the influencer while she is trying to move away from the miscreants. As she walks away, the same man can be seen reappearing on a bike with a friend and offering her a lift.

The woman can be seen struggling to get away from the man and protesting in broken English.

The video was first shared by a Twitter user who said: "A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished."

A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished.

The woman, retweeting the video, said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person.

"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she said.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.

The police said the accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari and have been booked for molesting the influencer based on the video. An FIR was lodged under section 354 IPC at the Khar Police station.