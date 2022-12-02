South Korean YouTuber posts video while having 'lunch with 2 gentlemen' after Mumbai incident

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was sexually harassed on a street in Mumbai's Khar while she was livestreaming, has on Friday tweeted a photo thanking the two Indian men who helped her take action regarding the incident.

The Korean tourist thanked the two men, Aditya and Atharva, in her tweet for pushing her to post the video and also saving her from further harassment.

Hyojeong tweeted a photo of them having lunch at a Mumbai restaurant with the caption that read, "Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya and Atharva."

Finally meeting with Indian heroes💜

The accused, Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20, were nabbed from Patel Nagar in suburban Bandra and they have been sent to one-day police custody. This happened after Indians on social media asked the Mumbai Police to take action against the men who harassed the tourist. An FIR was lodged under section 354 IPC at the Khar Police station.

The Korean tourist in the video said, "My name is Hyojeong Park. I am from South Korea. I was assaulted in Mumbai, India. This is the video."

Park's video that surfaced on Wednesday showed the woman being sexually harassed by the accused. The young man could be seen coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

Park runs the online handle titled 'Mhyochi', according to which she loves playing video games and connecting with others through Twitch.



