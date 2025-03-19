‘Speed alone won’t guarantee success:’ Kunal Shah on AI in software development

Weighing in on the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on software development, CRED founder Kunal Shah stated that while AI is significantly reducing the time and cost of building software, efficiency alone does not equate to success.

"AI cutting down software development time and cost is like cheaper and faster construction of a building," he wrote. "You still need the right location and architecture. Speed alone won’t guarantee success."

Shah’s analogy draws a parallel between real estate and software development, emphasizing that while AI-driven automation can streamline coding, the fundamental aspects of product-market fit, user experience, and strategic execution remain crucial.

The rise of AI-powered coding tools like GitHub Copilot, OpenAI’s Codex, and Google's Gemini has drastically altered the landscape of software engineering. These tools can generate code, debug programs, and even suggest improvements, leading to faster product iterations and reduced development costs.

However, Shah’s tweet serves as a reminder that success in software isn’t just about writing code quickly. Much like a building’s success depends on its location, design, and purpose, a software product’s impact is determined by its market relevance, user adoption, and scalability.

Shah’s insight resonated with many in the tech industry. Entrepreneurs and engineers echoed his sentiment, highlighting the importance of foundational business principles in the age of AI-driven development.

A product manager at a leading tech firm commented, “AI can automate coding, but it can’t replace critical thinking, problem-solving, or a deep understanding of customer needs. The best products come from insight, not just speed.”

Similarly, an investor noted, “We’ve seen startups rush to build AI-powered products, only to realize later that there’s no real demand. Execution is key.”

While AI is revolutionizing software development, Shah’s tweet underscores the importance of balancing speed with strategy. As AI continues to evolve, companies that combine rapid development with thoughtful planning and execution are more likely to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital world.