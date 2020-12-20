SpiceJet to resume seaplane flight services in Gujarat from Dec 27

SpiceJet is ready to restart seaplane flight services after they were temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance.

The air carrier is starting flight services between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad from December 27.

The statement from SpiceJet read, "SpiceShuttle, the fully-owned subsidiary of Spicejet will resume its seaplane operations between Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront and Kevadia's Statue of Unity from December 27, 2020 with two daily flights on the route."

The company on Saturday said: "Bookings of the seaplane service for the passengers will open from December 20, 2020,"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 inaugurated the airline's seaplane service between the two destinations. However, the airline suspended the service after a few days.

The seaplane service in Ahmedabad is operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle under the UDAN scheme.

The seaplane takes around 40 minutes to cover a distance of around 200 kms between the two destinations.

