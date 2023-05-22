Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai apartment

Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, 32, was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in Mumbai on Monday, police said.



Rajput was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in the Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official was quoted by India Today. Several reports also hinted that he died due to drug overdose.



One of his friends found the popular model and actor, who had recently been focusing on his work as a casting coordinator, unconscious inside his 11-story Andheri high-rise in the afternoon.



The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.



"We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official was quoted as saying.



Aditya Singh Rajput, who belonged from Delhi and started off his career in the industry as a model became very popular after appearing in reality TV shows like Splitsvilla Season 9, Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, among others.



Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and was also part of movies like ‘Krantiveer’ and ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’ and had been cast in over 300 advertisements over the past years.



He was reportedly well established in the industry and had associations with many brands and multiple actors. His sudden demise came as a shocker for people in the industry. He was also popular in the Mumbai glamour circuit and was a regular at parties and page 3 events.

