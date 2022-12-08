Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne loses 4 teeth in a freaking accident while taking a catch 

Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne was taken to a hospital for treatment after allegedly losing four teeth while attempting a catch during a Lanka Premier League game on Wednesday. The incident happened in Galle during an LPL game between the Kandy Falcons and the Galle Gladiators.

Although Karunaratne had successfully caught Nuwanidu Fernando, who was batting at no. 13, he immediately covered his mouth and signalled to his teammates that everything was fine.

Batsman Nuwanidu Fernando attempted to drive a ball from West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who is playing for the Kandy Falcons in the league, in the fourth over of the Gladiators' inning. He did, however, ski the fall directly to Karunaratne. The ball fell from a great height straight into the Sri Lankan's mouth, and it appeared to be a terrible accident. Despite the pain, Karunaratne clung to the catch like a true braveheart.

During a LPL game, Chamika Karunaratne loses 4 teeth while attempting this catch, he was later taken to the hospital for further treatment.#chamikakarunaratne #lpl#LPLT20 #CricketTwitter#topedgecricket pic.twitter.com/e1vwQMLlHT December 8, 2022

Karunaratne was bleeding heavily from his mouth, indicating that he had sustained a serious injury. He was forced to leave the field when the team physio entered the area. The Kandy Falcons confirmed in a statement on Instagram that Karunaratne broke four teeth in the freak accident and needed to be taken for immediate surgery. He would return for the Lanka Premier League stage in Kandy.

Karunaratne had previously received a one-year suspension from Sri Lanka Cricket for alleged infractions during the Australia 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He had admitted guilt and received a $5000 fine from the cricket board.



In terms of score, the Galle Gladiators were bowled out for 121/8 in their 20 overs by the Kandy Falcons. Carlos Brathwaite was sensational with the ball, taking four wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Movin Subasingha and Imad Wasim scored 40 and 34 respectively for the Gladiators in a poor batting performance.