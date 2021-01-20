SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018 will be available at ss.nic.in; Check out details

The Staff Selection Committee is expected to announce the final results of SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam today i.e January 20. The SSC GD exam is the General Duty Constable examination conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of eligible personnel in various government departments and ministries of the country.

Results will soon be declared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF),

National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Security Force (SSF). Results will also be announced for Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018. Those who had taken the exams can view the results of SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Committee had released the results of the written examination on June 20, 2019. The PET / PST exams were conducted from August 13 to September 23, 2019; The result for which were released on December 17, 2019.

For the PET/PST exam, 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted out of which only 3,83,860 actually appeared to take the tests and only 1,75,370 candidates were able to clear the tests.

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018: How to access and download the results

All SSC GD Constable 2018 exam candidates who appeared in the medical examination will be able to check their result by following these steps

Step 1: Vist official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 link

Step3: A new window will open. Candidates can check their results on this window

Step 4: Download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 and take its print out for further need.

SSC aims to fill 60210 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Those who qualify will be recruited to the posts of Constables.

