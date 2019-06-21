SSC GD Constable result 2019 declared; check scores on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of Constable (GD) on its official website--ssc.nic.in for General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) .

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC General Duty Constable 2019 examination between February 11 and March 11, 2019. On May 1, the answer key for the same was published on its official website.

As many as 30,41, 284 candidates appeared for the SSC Constable exam, 2019.

Going by the first cut off list of SSC GD Constable Result 2019, a total of 4,65,632 male candidates and 68,420 female candidates have qualified the exam for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. In the third and last selection round, Medical Examination (DME) of selected applicants will take place.

How to check scores of SSC GD Constable 2019 exam:

Step 1:Log on to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'SSC GD Constable Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take print out of the same.